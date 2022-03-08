Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Sells 3,552 Shares of Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY reduced its position in Columbia Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,552 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Columbia Financial were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia Financial by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after purchasing an additional 36,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 817,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 813,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,058,000 after acquiring an additional 74,641 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 724,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Columbia Financial by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 389,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 108,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLBK shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Columbia Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbia Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of Columbia Financial stock opened at $21.64 on Tuesday. Columbia Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $21.99. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.31 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Columbia Financial (NASDAQ:CLBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.03. Columbia Financial had a return on equity of 9.08% and a net margin of 29.79%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Columbia Financial, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Columbia Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional banking and other financial services. It offers personal and business banking, wealth management, and other banking services such as online banking, bills payment, and mobile check deposit. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Fair Lawn, NJ.

