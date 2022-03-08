Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Raises Stock Holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,091 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Resources Connection were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 22,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Resources Connection by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Resources Connection stock opened at $16.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.49 and a 200 day moving average of $17.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.99. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $20.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.14. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 16.33%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 36.60%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Resources Connection from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Resources Connection from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, COO Timothy L. Brackney sold 3,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $56,753.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kate W. Duchene sold 10,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $176,696.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

