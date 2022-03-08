Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $165,000 Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY trimmed its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1,474.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of frontdoor by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 5,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its holdings in frontdoor by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in frontdoor during the 3rd quarter worth about $276,000.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of FTDR stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.24. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $27.27 and a one year high of $57.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $340.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

frontdoor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.