Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Has $137,000 Position in Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,061 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Veru were worth $137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 833.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Veru by 81.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 4,368 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the third quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veru during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Veru stock opened at $5.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45 and a beta of 0.53. Veru Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.37 and a 1-year high of $15.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.19.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 26.68% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Veru Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on VERU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veru from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Veru from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer, VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer, and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

