Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Cuts Position in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lessened its position in shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 9,070 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Party City Holdco were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTY. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 3,029,821 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,688 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 170.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,961,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868,153 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,001,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,207,000 after purchasing an additional 142,884 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,827,264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $12,973,000 after purchasing an additional 16,287 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Party City Holdco by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,551,972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 544,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Party City Holdco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.42.

Shares of NYSE PRTY opened at $3.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.12. The firm has a market cap of $362.10 million, a PE ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 3.67. Party City Holdco Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $11.06.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 0.30% and a positive return on equity of 85.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 434,531 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $2,611,531.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

