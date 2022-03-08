Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Boosts Stock Position in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 13.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in i3 Verticals were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IIIV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 71.7% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 129,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 54,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 21,917 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in i3 Verticals by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 47,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,591 shares during the period. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised i3 Verticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on i3 Verticals from $24.50 to $26.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, i3 Verticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.90.

NASDAQ:IIIV opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.80 and a 1 year high of $35.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $774.45 million, a P/E ratio of -77.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.49.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $73.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.43 million. i3 Verticals had a positive return on equity of 7.03% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

