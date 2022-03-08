Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Acquires 703 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the third quarter worth $72,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dynex Capital in the second quarter worth $246,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 9.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 5.0% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 284,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dynex Capital by 31.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 11,398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Jonestrading reduced their price target on Dynex Capital from $20.50 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $15.56 on Tuesday. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $570.52 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.02.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Dynex Capital had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 170.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.03%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.22%.

In other Dynex Capital news, CEO Byron L. Boston acquired 12,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.98 per share, with a total value of $201,348.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

About Dynex Capital (Get Rating)

Dynex Capital, Inc is an internally managed mortgage real estate investment trust, which invests in residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. It primarily invests in Agency and non-Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) consisting of residential MBS (RMBS), commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only (IO) securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.