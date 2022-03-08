Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years. Meta Financial Group has a payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $65.96.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The savings and loans company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.23. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 28.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.