Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share by the savings and loans company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.
Meta Financial Group has increased its dividend payment by 2.3% over the last three years. Meta Financial Group has a payout ratio of 3.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Meta Financial Group to earn $6.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.2%.
Shares of Meta Financial Group stock opened at $49.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.22. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Meta Financial Group has a 1 year low of $43.02 and a 1 year high of $65.96.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on CASH. B. Riley increased their price objective on Meta Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.
In other news, CFO Glen William Herrick sold 15,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.62, for a total transaction of $902,944.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sonja Anne Theisen sold 1,066 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $66,092.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,791 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,392 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Meta Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 93.5% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,947 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 119.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,965 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $660,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 37,529 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 16,448 shares in the last quarter. 84.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Meta Financial Group (Get Rating)
Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services and Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services.
