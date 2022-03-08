Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $54.60 Million

Brokerages predict that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) will report $54.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $54.20 million to $55.00 million. Mesa Laboratories posted sales of $37.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full-year sales of $180.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $179.60 million to $180.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $224.95 million, with estimates ranging from $221.90 million to $228.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mesa Laboratories.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.19. Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 6.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MLAB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mesa Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

In other Mesa Laboratories news, CFO John Sakys sold 1,758 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.74, for a total value of $570,892.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian David Archbold sold 1,659 shares of Mesa Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.02, for a total transaction of $539,208.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,609 shares of company stock worth $2,784,780 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MLAB traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $257.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 180.29 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mesa Laboratories has a one year low of $232.88 and a one year high of $333.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Mesa Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.76%.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mesa Laboratories (MLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.