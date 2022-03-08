Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Shares Sold by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) by 90.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 57,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573,516 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Mesa Air Group worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 123.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 6,662.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Mesa Air Group by 708.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the third quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 65.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,058 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MESA opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $136.66 million, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.63. Mesa Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.75 and a twelve month high of $17.40.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $147.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.33 million. Mesa Air Group had a positive return on equity of 0.39% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesa Air Group, Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MESA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Raymond James downgraded Mesa Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Mesa Air Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.38.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as a commercial aviation holding company, which engages in the provision of regional air carrier and passenger transportation services. Its fleet include American Eagle, United Express, and DHL Express flights. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

