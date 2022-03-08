MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the January 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

MRPRF traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.08. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,656. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $11.25. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a one year low of $10.08 and a one year high of $12.49.

Get MERLIN Properties SOCIMI alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MRPRF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.25 ($12.23) to €12.75 ($13.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from €11.00 ($11.96) to €12.00 ($13.04) in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.90 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI SA is engaged in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial real estate properties in the Iberian peninsula. It operates through the following segments: Office Buildings, Net Lease, Shopping Centres, Logistics Assets, and Other. The company was founded on March 25, 2014 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MERLIN Properties SOCIMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.