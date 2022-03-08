MenaPay Tops 1-Day Volume of $57.00 (MPAY)

MenaPay (CURRENCY:MPAY) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 7th. MenaPay has a total market cap of $179,810.46 and approximately $57.00 worth of MenaPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MenaPay has traded down 5.6% against the dollar. One MenaPay coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MenaPay Profile

MenaPay is a coin. MenaPay’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 134,138,176 coins. The official message board for MenaPay is medium.com/menapay . MenaPay’s official Twitter account is @menapayio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MenaPay is www.menapay.io . The Reddit community for MenaPay is /r/MenaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MenaPay has been designed to comply with Islamic finance requirements. The MenaPay Platform does not use or give interest, and proves this via witnesses thanks to the blockchain technology. The MenaPay Platform shares the revenue of the platform with the MenaPay Token Holders in accordance with Islamic finance approach. As a result of this structure, MenaPay is expected to help the digital transformation of the region. “

MenaPay Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MenaPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MenaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MenaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

