Membership Collective Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:MCG)

Membership Collective Group Inc (NYSE:MCG – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 4,805 put options on the company. This is an increase of 3,308% compared to the typical daily volume of 141 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MCG shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Membership Collective Group from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Membership Collective Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Membership Collective Group from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Membership Collective Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

Get Membership Collective Group alerts:

In other news, COO Martin Kuczmarski sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.36, for a total transaction of $170,352.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Humera Afzal sold 9,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.19, for a total transaction of $86,193.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group in the fourth quarter valued at $200,025,000. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,178,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Membership Collective Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,144,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Membership Collective Group during the third quarter worth approximately $46,650,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Membership Collective Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,613,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Membership Collective Group stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. Membership Collective Group has a 12 month low of $6.32 and a 12 month high of $14.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11.

About Membership Collective Group (Get Rating)

The Membership Collective Group provides global membership platform of physical and digital spaces which connects a vibrant, diverse and global group of members. The members use the MCG platform to work, socialize, connect, create and flourish all over the world. The Membership Collective Group is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Membership Collective Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Membership Collective Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.