MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Upgraded by National Bankshares to Outperform

National Bankshares upgraded shares of MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$24.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$25.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a na rating and set a C$15.00 price target (up previously from C$12.00) on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. TD Securities upped their price target on MEG Energy from C$16.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Tudor Pickering boosted their price objective on MEG Energy to C$15.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MEG Energy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.09.

TSE MEG opened at C$19.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$6.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.04 and a 52 week high of C$20.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$14.72 and a 200-day moving average price of C$11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.85.

In related news, Director William Robert Klesse acquired 10,000 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$10.23 per share, with a total value of C$102,297.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at C$4,091,880.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

