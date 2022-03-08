MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF) Short Interest Down 26.4% in February

MediPharm Labs Corp. (OTCMKTS:MEDIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,585,800 shares, a decline of 26.4% from the January 31st total of 4,871,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.2 days.

Several brokerages have commented on MEDIF. Alliance Global Partners cut shares of MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. cut shares of MediPharm Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get MediPharm Labs alerts:

Shares of MediPharm Labs stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.11. 1,342,833 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,467. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.19. MediPharm Labs has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $0.47.

MediPharm Labs Corp. is medicinal cannabis company, which engages in the pharmaceutical grade production of cannabis oil products. The company focuses on the downstream secondary extraction methodology, distillation, and cannabinoid isolation and purification. It supplies raw materials, formulations, processing, and packaging for the creation of ready-to-sell derivative products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MediPharm Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediPharm Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.