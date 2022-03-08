MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.

NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.24.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of MediciNova by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,344,000 after buying an additional 18,048 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth $2,889,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in MediciNova during the second quarter worth $2,010,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MediciNova by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 450,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of MediciNova by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 301,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,021 shares during the period. 15.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.

