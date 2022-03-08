MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of MediciNova from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th.
NASDAQ:MNOV opened at $2.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.17. MediciNova has a 1-year low of $2.13 and a 1-year high of $10.81. The firm has a market cap of $112.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 1.24.
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition and development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of diseases with unmet medical needs. Its development pipeline consists of clinical-stage compounds for the treatment of acute exacerbations of asthma and COPD, progressive multiple sclerosis, methamphetamine addiction, neuropathic pain, asthma, interstitial cystitis, and solid tumor cancers.
