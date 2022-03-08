McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Stake Raised by Koshinski Asset Management Inc.

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,141,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 67.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get McDonald's alerts:

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCD. BTIG Research upped their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $293.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Argus increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.37.

McDonald’s stock opened at $224.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $166.81 billion, a PE ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $207.14 and a one year high of $271.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.71.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.