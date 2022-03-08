Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.21.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MTCH. Barclays cut their price target on Match Group from $153.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Match Group from $186.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Match Group from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Match Group from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Match Group from $190.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTCH. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Match Group by 518.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Match Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Match Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 96.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Match Group stock traded down $2.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,352,399. Match Group has a 12-month low of $89.15 and a 12-month high of $182.00. The company has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.25.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($1.13). The firm had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $821.16 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 69.07% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Match Group will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Match Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

