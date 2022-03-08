Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Trading Down 5.1%

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) dropped 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $50.38 and last traded at $51.32. Approximately 57,948 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,912,870 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.06.

MTDR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com cut shares of Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.91.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.07%.

In other Matador Resources news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $74,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,950 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% during the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.9% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

