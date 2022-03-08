Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.

Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,690. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $57.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. Matador Resources had a net margin of 35.18% and a return on equity of 27.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Matador Resources will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,950. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.

