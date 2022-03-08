Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Matador Resources from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James raised their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.73.
Shares of Matador Resources stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,767,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,876,690. The company has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 4.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. Matador Resources has a one year low of $21.55 and a one year high of $57.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.91.
In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.50 per share, for a total transaction of $53,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Reynald Baribault bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,500 shares of company stock valued at $235,950. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,628 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Matador Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 53,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 15,069 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.
Matador Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)
Matador Resources Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Midstream, and Corporate. The Exploration and Production segment focuses on the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and liquids-rich portion of the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring.
