Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $18.30. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $17.67, with a volume of 8,691 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $202.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Mastech Digital alerts:

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Mastech Digital had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 17.93%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth $1,448,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 13.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 9,479 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Mastech Digital in the fourth quarter worth $1,188,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mastech Digital by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 68,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mastech Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastech Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.