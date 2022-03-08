Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Acquired by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,810 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.19% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $51,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 464.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 79 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $485.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $484.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $465.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $446.20.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $5.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $365.30. 2,628 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,360. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $393.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $392.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $22.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.78. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $312.42 and a twelve month high of $446.46.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 12.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 13.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.75%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

