Marshall Wace LLP Purchases Shares of 15,144 Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZYXI. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 93.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 430,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 208,338 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,327,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,610,000 after acquiring an additional 85,473 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Zynex during the third quarter valued at about $812,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 10.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 573,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,900,000 after acquiring an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Zynex by 38.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 36,176 shares in the last quarter. 27.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley decreased their target price on Zynex from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Zynex from $13.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet lowered Zynex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Zynex from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $5.57 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.81. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $213.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.93. Zynex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $16.26.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Zynex had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 13.13%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

