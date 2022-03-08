Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $223,000 Investment in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.06% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 229,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 180,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 7,065 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP lifted its stake in Urban One by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 75,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zazove Associates LLC lifted its stake in Urban One by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 2,413,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,439,000 after purchasing an additional 12,121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.96% of the company’s stock.

UONEK opened at $4.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.11. Urban One, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.52 and a 1-year high of $7.59. The stock has a market cap of $218.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.00.

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

