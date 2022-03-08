Marshall Wace LLP Has $203,000 Position in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR)

Marshall Wace LLP lowered its stake in Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,829 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.12% of Asure Software worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASUR. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Asure Software by 56.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 24,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 8,820 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 219,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 120,937 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Asure Software by 1,927.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 42,144 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Asure Software by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Asure Software by 102.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 20,277 shares during the period. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Asure Software alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on ASUR. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Asure Software from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ASUR opened at $6.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $127.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.50 and a beta of 1.10. Asure Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.20 and its 200-day moving average is $8.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Asure Software Company Profile (Get Rating)

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Asure Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asure Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.