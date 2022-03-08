Marshall Wace LLP Buys New Shares in Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $151,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 52.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 72.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,897 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Summit Global Investments bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Donegal Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. 30.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $13.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The company has a market cap of $431.71 million, a P/E ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.18.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.24). Donegal Group had a return on equity of 3.73% and a net margin of 3.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.11%.

In other Donegal Group news, Director Jack Lee Hess purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.32 per share, for a total transaction of $26,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DGICA shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Donegal Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Donegal Group, Inc is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The Investment Function segment covers investment activities.

