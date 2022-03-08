MarketWise (MKTW) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect MarketWise to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MarketWise stock opened at $4.65 on Tuesday. MarketWise has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $16.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.92.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut MarketWise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on MarketWise from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on MarketWise from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.25.

In other news, major shareholder Frank Porter Stansberry acquired 10,938 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $62,565.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTW. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $72,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $141,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in MarketWise during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in MarketWise during the third quarter worth $257,000. 3.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

