MarketAxess Holdings Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Thursday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.06). MarketAxess had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 36.90%. The firm had revenue of $165.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MKTX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MarketAxess from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $476.00 to $471.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on MarketAxess from $490.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MarketAxess from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $345.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $404.11.

MarketAxess stock opened at $353.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $371.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $397.19. MarketAxess has a one year low of $321.17 and a one year high of $546.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.36%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in MarketAxess by 313.1% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $988,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,964,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,563,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,763,000 after purchasing an additional 54,516 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $310,000. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

