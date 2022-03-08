MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD) Given “Speculative Buy” Rating at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated their speculative buy rating on shares of MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MRMD opened at $0.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MariMed has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $1.20.
