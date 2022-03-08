ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.40.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MANT. Bank of America upgraded shares of ManTech International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of ManTech International from $92.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

MANT stock opened at $87.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.89. ManTech International has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $634.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that ManTech International will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. ManTech International’s dividend payout ratio is 45.51%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,315,000 after buying an additional 11,282 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,370,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,716,000 after buying an additional 179,823 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 444,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,440,000 after buying an additional 26,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corp. engages in the provision of information technology and technical services solutions. It also offers cyber security, software and systems development, enterprise information technology, multi-disciplined intelligence, program protection and mission assurance, system engineering, test and evaluation, command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, training, supply chain, and management consulting.

