Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Director Rachel Lam Acquires 2,500 Shares of Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) Director Rachel Lam purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.81 per share, with a total value of $32,025.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Magnite stock opened at $11.77 on Tuesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $53.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -392.20 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Get Magnite alerts:

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. Magnite had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 0.01%. The firm had revenue of $161.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MGNI shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $37.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MGNI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Magnite by 135.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the second quarter valued at approximately $135,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 20.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. 69.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnite (Get Rating)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.