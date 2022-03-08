Magna International (TSE:MG) Sets New 1-Year Low at $70.84

Magna International Inc. (TSE:MG – Get Rating) (NYSE:MGA) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$70.84 and last traded at C$70.94, with a volume of 355849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$73.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a C$86.50 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magna International to C$85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$92.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$106.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Magna International in a report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$104.22.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$100.59 and its 200 day moving average price is C$101.14. The company has a market capitalization of C$21.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.85%.

In related news, Director Mary Lou Maher purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$97.40 per share, with a total value of C$97,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$189,930.

Magna International Company Profile (TSE:MG)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

