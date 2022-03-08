Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD) Insider Craig Burton Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Mader Group Limited (ASX:MAD – Get Rating) insider Craig Burton sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of A$2.24 ($1.64), for a total transaction of A$2,240,000.00 ($1,635,036.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.52.

About Mader Group

Mader Group Limited, a contracting company, provides specialized contract labor for maintenance and support of mobile and fixed plant equipment in the resources sector in Australia and internationally. It offers auto and HV electricians, drill support team, clean team, rapid response teams, rostered support, shutdown teams, specialized tool hire, training and mentoring, and diggers support teams, as well as labor for component exchange, boilermaker and line boring, field support, fixed plant support, trade upgrade program, rail maintenance, and workshops.

