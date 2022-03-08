MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Sells 4,224 Shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp reduced its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,176 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 4,224 shares during the quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,200,635 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $47,551,000 after purchasing an additional 27,943 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,270,179 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $37,019,000 after purchasing an additional 80,334 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 868,822 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 652,689 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 586,633 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $6,641,000 after buying an additional 13,349 shares during the period. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:NUV remained flat at $$9.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 10,436 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 571,289. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.00. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.62 and a twelve month high of $11.94.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.028 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-end diversified management investment fund. Its objective is current income exempt from federal income taxes and its secondary objective is the enhancement of portfolio value through selection of tax-exempt bonds and municipal market sectors. The company was founded on April 8, 1987 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

