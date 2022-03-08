MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Reduces Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lessened its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53,710 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in DraftKings by 666.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in DraftKings by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in DraftKings by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DraftKings by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DraftKings alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DKNG traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 2,000,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,131,844. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.56 and a 1 year high of $74.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.72 and its 200-day moving average is $37.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.97.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 117.53% and a negative return on equity of 75.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. Analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.88 EPS for the current year.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of DraftKings from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of DraftKings from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, CBRE Group initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

In related news, Director Hany M. Nada bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.28 per share, with a total value of $1,164,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Erik Bradbury sold 13,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.84, for a total transaction of $324,986.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 714,023 shares of company stock worth $15,708,503. Insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Profile (Get Rating)

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.