MADDEN SECURITIES Corp Increases Holdings in MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)

MADDEN SECURITIES Corp increased its stake in shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,180 shares during the quarter. MP Materials comprises 2.5% of MADDEN SECURITIES Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp owned 0.07% of MP Materials worth $5,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MP. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in MP Materials by 3,171.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 843,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,175,000 after purchasing an additional 817,393 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in MP Materials by 34.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,313,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,283,000 after purchasing an additional 589,238 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in MP Materials by 24.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,177,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,192,000 after purchasing an additional 426,109 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in MP Materials in the third quarter valued at $10,823,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in MP Materials by 30.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,367,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,079,000 after purchasing an additional 321,699 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MP traded up $4.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.31. 143,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,627,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 21.44 and a quick ratio of 20.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 3.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.99. MP Materials Corp. has a 52-week low of $23.18 and a 52-week high of $53.03.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $99.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.47 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.68% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MP Materials Corp. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.40 per share, with a total value of $1,152,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger purchased 86,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $3,484,730.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,552,190 shares of company stock worth $199,773,222. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MP shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on MP Materials from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Benchmark raised MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.40.

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

