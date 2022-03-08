Macro Enterprises (CVE:MCR) Sets New 1-Year High at $3.95

Shares of Macro Enterprises Inc. (CVE:MCR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.95 and last traded at C$3.95, with a volume of 222000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.94.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$124.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.63.

Macro Enterprises Inc provides pipeline and facilities construction and maintenance services to the oil and gas industry in western Canada. It offers construction, alteration, repair, and installation of pipeline and facility pressure piping, and structural steel facilities. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Fort Saint John, Canada.

