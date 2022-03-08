MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.66 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) will report $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for MACOM Technology Solutions’ earnings. MACOM Technology Solutions posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions will report full-year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.03. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MACOM Technology Solutions.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $159.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.99 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 30.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.71.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Robert Dennehy sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $592,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 51,487 shares of company stock worth $3,777,715. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.7% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $3,256,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $7,724,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 111,041.7% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTSI opened at $55.63 on Friday. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $48.68 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 6.00 and a current ratio of 6.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $64.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.58.

About MACOM Technology Solutions (Get Rating)

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and market of semiconductor products for the telecommunications, industrial and defense and datacenter industries. Its products include integrated circuits (IC), multi-chip modules (MCM), power pallets and transistors, diodes, amplifiers, switches and switch limiters, passive and active components, and complete subsystems.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.