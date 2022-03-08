Macerich (NYSE:MAC) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $14.75 to $14.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on MAC. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Macerich from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Macerich from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.55.

Get Macerich alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $14.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -481.51, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Macerich has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $22.88.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.68 million. Macerich had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Macerich will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MAC. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Macerich by 106.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Macerich in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in shares of Macerich by 546.2% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 4,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Macerich by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

About Macerich (Get Rating)

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.