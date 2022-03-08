M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC) Short Interest Update

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. (NYSE:MBAC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,000 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the January 31st total of 1,070,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 298,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of MBAC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.73. 134,258 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,263. M3-Brigade Acquisition II has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $10.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MBAC. Omni Event Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,997,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,988,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,558,000. Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,937,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of M3-Brigade Acquisition II by 716.9% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 662,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,564,000 after acquiring an additional 581,288 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was formerly known as M3 Acquisition II Corp. M3-Brigade Acquisition II Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

