LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Given a €781.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) received a €781.00 ($848.91) price target from Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 37.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley set a €820.00 ($891.30) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group set a €787.00 ($855.43) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($869.57) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($923.91) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €798.91 ($868.38).

Shares of EPA:MC traded down €10.00 ($10.87) during trading on Tuesday, hitting €567.80 ($617.17). 909,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 682,386. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €693.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €678.35. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

