Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG) Director Ronald F. Hochstein Sells 80,500 Shares

Lundin Gold Inc. (TSE:LUG – Get Rating) Director Ronald F. Hochstein sold 80,500 shares of Lundin Gold stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total transaction of C$899,104.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 569,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,361,862.40.

Shares of LUG stock traded up C$0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$11.28. 1,148,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,076. Lundin Gold Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$12.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.36. The company has a market cap of C$2.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.43, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LUG. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Lundin Gold in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Desjardins decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$13.75 to C$11.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Lundin Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Lundin Gold from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$13.11.

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 29 metallic mineral concessions and three materials concessions covering an area of approximately 64,609 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primary holds interests in the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises seven concessions covering an area of approximately 5,566 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

