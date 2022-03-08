Lufax (LU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.
Lufax stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.
Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)
Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.
Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.