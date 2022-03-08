Lufax (LU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Lufax (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 9th. Analysts expect Lufax to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter.

Lufax stock opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day moving average is $6.51. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $4.19 and a fifty-two week high of $15.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Get Lufax alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lufax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.74.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LU. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 189.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,500,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,291,800 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 1,592.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,881 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lufax by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,054,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 568,201 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lufax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,851,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lufax by 41.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 252,306 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lufax Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.