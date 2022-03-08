Lucira Health (LHDX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Lucira Health (NASDAQ:LHDX – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.57) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Lucira Health stock opened at $4.12 on Tuesday. Lucira Health has a 1 year low of $3.91 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.59.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 446,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 225,317 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 164,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 59,041 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Lucira Health by 364.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lucira Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucira Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

About Lucira Health (Get Rating)

Lucira Health, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of infectious disease test kits. It develops a testing platform that produces molecular testing services. The company offers LUCIRA COVID-19 All-In-One Test Kit, a COVID-19 test kit; and develops influenza A and B viruses test kits.

