Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) Receives 33.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is 33.80.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lucid Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $30.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LCID opened at 23.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.11, a current ratio of 16.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of 16.12 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 32.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is 32.58.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of -0.35 by -0.29. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 59.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 633.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lucid Group will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $376,570,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $192,549,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $143,486,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Lucid Group by 210.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,536,000 after purchasing an additional 3,589,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at $71,443,000. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

