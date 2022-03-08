LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,832 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,825 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.64% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 89,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,467,000 after buying an additional 10,463 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 788,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,655,000 after buying an additional 16,199 shares during the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,378,000 after buying an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 19.0% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 21,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matisse Capital purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $445,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD opened at $92.87 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $95.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.39 and its 200 day moving average is $94.07.

