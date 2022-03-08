LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ILTB – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.80% of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF by 19.4% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $202,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $244,000.

Shares of iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $65.31 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.10. iShares Core 10+ Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $65.15 and a 52 week high of $74.78.

iShares Core Long-Term U.S. Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares 10+ Year Government/Credit Bond Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the long-term, investment-grade United States corporate and government bond markets as defined by the BofA Merrill Lynch 10+ Year US Corporate & Government Index (the Index).

