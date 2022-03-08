Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Holdings Lowered by Cambridge Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,213 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises 1.1% of Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Cambridge Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,899,139 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,205,116,000 after purchasing an additional 203,878 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,960,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,209,213,000 after purchasing an additional 290,139 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 4,617,627 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $936,732,000 after purchasing an additional 354,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.81 on Monday, hitting $222.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,021,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,922,267. The firm has a market cap of $149.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $229.68. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $159.29 and a one year high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The business had revenue of $21.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $284.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. OTR Global raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $263.30.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

