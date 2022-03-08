Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,800 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cigna were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Cigna by 10.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 119,050 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,223,000 after buying an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Cigna by 598.9% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 9,624 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 8,247 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 95.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 20,064 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after buying an additional 9,773 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 834.0% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 129,362 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,668,000 after buying an additional 115,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter valued at approximately $381,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $2,302,780.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,601 shares of company stock worth $3,576,695. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock opened at $237.85 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $232.56 and its 200-day moving average is $218.23. The company has a market cap of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $191.74 and a 12 month high of $272.81.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.98 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.51 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 22.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This is an increase from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.41%.

CI has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $224.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Cigna from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $271.00 to $236.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cigna from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $257.26.

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

