Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,400 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $5,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,550,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,210,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,233 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,398,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,250,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430,681 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,347,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,540,000 after acquiring an additional 303,065 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,339,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,970,000 after acquiring an additional 228,671 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,979,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,812,000 after acquiring an additional 151,838 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.91, for a total value of $188,811.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 5,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.19, for a total value of $486,084.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,613 shares of company stock worth $1,678,530 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Electric Power from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Electric Power from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Electric Power from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

Shares of AEP opened at $97.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.34. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.70 and a 1 year high of $98.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is presently 62.65%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

